UP govt to give 5 pc discount on khadi products

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to provide 5 per cent additional discount on khadi products.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"It has been decided to provide 5 per cent discount on khadi products. It will be in addition to the existing 20 per cent (discount) provided by the khadi department. Thus, the customer will be getting 25 per cent discount," UP minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters while briefing about cabinet decisions.

The 5 per cent discount will be available from Gandhi Jayanti (Oct 2) to Mar 31, he added.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 15:30 IST

