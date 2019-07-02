UP largely hot and humid; light rains in isolated places

Light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in the state which otherwise continued to witness hot and humid conditions on Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department office said light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh, while light to moderate rain/thundershowers were witnessed in isolated places in the eastern part of the state.

Kunda received 3 cm rainfall, followed by Kerakat with 2 cm and 1 cm each in Lucknow, Nimsar, Muzzafarpur, Mohammadabad, Gyanpur, Hamirpur, Dhampur, Mauranipur and Etawah, the office said.

Day temperatures saw a marked rise in Gorakhpur and Faizabad divisions, while it was appreciably above normal in Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow and Agra divisions and above normal in the remaining divisions across the state.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 42.2 degree Celsius, recorded in Agra.

The office said rain and thundershowers are likely at isolated places and warned of heavy rain in isolated regions in eastern UP.

