UP man arrested for posting 'offensive' remarks on CRPF

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's district on Tuesday for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on personnel of the (CRPF) on social media, police said.

The man, identified as Vishwajeet Pandey, a resident of Bankata village in Pakdi area in the district, had posted derogatory remarks against the CRPF and a pro- slogan on Facebook, of Police said.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Ankit Srivastava at station on Monday after which the arrest has been made, he added.

The CRPF lost its 40 men during a terror strike in south Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

