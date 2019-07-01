Upgradation of 55 out of 105 AN-32 aircraft done: Govt

Of the 105 AN-32 aircraft planned for upgradation, work on 55 aircraft has been completed, the government said Monday, adding no transporter jet is fitted with "obsolete" and "outdated" emergency locator transmitters.

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said equipment fitted on AN-32 aircraft are functional and serviceable on all aircraft that are flying.

He also said all transport aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF) cleared for flying are fully airworthy.

"Out of 105 AN-32 aircraft planned for upgradation, 55 aircraft have been upgraded - 40 aircraft at Kiev, Ukraine and 15 aircraft at 1 BRD, Kanpur. Upgradation of the remaining aircraft is planned in a phased manner depending upon the supply of mod kits by Ukraine," Naik said.

"No aircraft is fitted with obsolete and outdated Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT)," the minister added.

An An-32 aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh last month had killed 13 Air Force personnel.

