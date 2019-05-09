US business delegates in city to explore opportunities

-
A high-level US business delegation Thursday interacted with leaders of the industry at Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) here to explore opportunities in eastern India.
The United States is Indias largest and most important trading partner and one of its largest investors, US Consul General in Kolkata, Patti Hoffman said.
"This was a very special week for the US-India bilateral trade relationship," Hoffman said adding that Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce, Ian Steff will visit the city tomorrow with a group of senior executives from the US Department of Commerce to meet business leaders.
Next month, the US Ambassador Kenneth Juster will lead a delegation of Indian business leaders interested in investing in the US to participate in 'SelectUSA Investment Summit', Hoffman added.
Deb A Mukherjee, Senior Vice President, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said "Our collaborations with overseas partners is increasing exponentially. The Chamber considers the visit of the Trade Winds delegation to Kolkata as an ideal opportunity to strengthen the bilateral connect between the USA and eastern India".
"Connecting businesses across borders is an area the Bengal Chamber specializes in and has a major continued focus on," he added.
