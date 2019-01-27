US, Canadian fighter planes scramble to escort Russian jets

Military authorities say and Canadian fighter jets were scrambled to escort two Russian bombers that were traveling in the Arctic region near the North American coastline.

The says two and two CF-18 fighter jets identified two Russian strategic bombers that were entering an area patrolled by the on Saturday morning.

There were no reports of conflict between the Russian and the U.S. and Canadian jets.

says it uses radar, satellites and fighter aircraft to patrol the skies and monitor aircraft entering U.S. or Canadian airspace.

"NORAD's top priority is defending and the Our ability to protect our nations starts with successfully detecting, tracking, and positively identifying aircraft of interest approaching U.S. and Canadian airspace," Terrence J O'Shaughnessy, the commander, said in a statement.

