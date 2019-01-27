US, Canadian fighter planes scramble to escort Russian jets

-
ALSO READ
Santa tracker will still run despite government shutdown
Russian maritime reconnaissance aircraft entered Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone: US
US to send over 5,000 troops to Mexico border: top general
Supersonic bomber crashes in Russia
Trump says border troops could hit 15K, surprising Pentagon
-
Military authorities say US Air Force and Canadian fighter jets were scrambled to escort two Russian bombers that were traveling in the Arctic region near the North American coastline.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command says two F-22 and two CF-18 fighter jets identified two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers that were entering an area patrolled by the Royal Canadian Air Force on Saturday morning.
There were no reports of conflict between the Russian and the U.S. and Canadian jets.
NORAD says it uses radar, satellites and fighter aircraft to patrol the skies and monitor aircraft entering U.S. or Canadian airspace.
"NORAD's top priority is defending Canada and the United States. Our ability to protect our nations starts with successfully detecting, tracking, and positively identifying aircraft of interest approaching U.S. and Canadian airspace," General Terrence J O'Shaughnessy, the NORAD commander, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU