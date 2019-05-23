US lawmakers congratulate Modi, say looking forward to work with India

Top American lawmakers Thursday congratulated on his impressive victory in the general elections, saying they were looking forward to continue working with his government to strengthen the Indo-US ties



led his towards a huge victory for a second term in office.

"As of the Senate Caucus, I want to congratulate the Indian people on today's historic election - the largest in history," Senator Mark Warner, of the powerful Senate Caucus in his congratulatory message to

"I look forward to continuing our work with to strengthen our important alliance with India," said Warner, who is also of the powerful

Congressman congratulated Modi on his re-election and said the India-US relationship was going to be very important over the next 50 years.

"Congratulations" to Modi "on his re-election!" tweeted Congressman Souzzi.

"The India-US relationship is based upon shared values. This alliance will be very important over the next 50 years & I am looking forward to continuing our work with PM Modi & Indian government to strengthen our alliance," Souzzi said.

Dozens of world leaders congratulated Modi on his impressive victory in the and vowed to work with him to bolster the bilateral ties.

