: Five BJP candidates in Tamil Nadu, including Radhakrishnan appeared set for a crushing defeat with the victory margins crossing a lakh of votes in four segments and nearing that mark in one constituency.

candidate and millionaire H Vasanthakumar pushed Radhakrishnan to second spot in constituency by a massive margin of 2,46,136 votes.

Kumar, who owns a popular consumer in Tamil Nadu, had declared a total asset of Rs 412 crore in his nomination papers.

Radhakrishnan had won from in the 2014 LS polls, defeating his nearest rival Vasanthakumar by 1,28,662 votes.

BJP's articulate too is set to bite the dust in the port city of since the margin between her and the DMK candidate has jumped to over 3,39,000 votes.

Senior leader H Raja, known for his controversial remarks is behind candidate and son of P Chdiambaram by a margin of 2,87,416 ballots in Sivaganga constituency.

In Coimbatore, senior BJP leader C P Radhakrishnan was trailing CPI(M)'s P R Natarajan by 1,76,603 votes.

BJP's Nainar Nagenthran appears to end up as up in Ramanathapuram and the margin -lowest when compared with his other party colleagues- is 81,945 votes.

The saffron party in alliance with the ruling AIADMK took forward its campaign by betting on Narendra Modi's leadership and the Central schemes that has benefitted

Projects like the in Ramanathapuram and a slew of infrastructure initiatives were also touted as proof of BJP's committment towards development.

The BJP's poll propaganda apparently has not cut ice with the electorate and the consistent campaign led by the DMK and other parties, including the Left outfits on a host of issues -over the years- against Modi has seemingly dented the saffron party's prospects in

