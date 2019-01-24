US recognises Venezuela opposition leader Guaido as 'interim president'

The US on Wednesday recognised Venezuelan opposition as the country's

Describing as "illegitimate", US said the National Assembly, headed by Guaido, is "the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people."



The US' announcement came soon after 35-year-old Guaido declared himself of

The people of have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime, Trump said in a statement, adding that the US' will continue to use the full weight of its economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of democracy in

He also urged other governments to recognize Guaido as the of Venezuela.

"We continue to hold the illegitimate Maduro regime directly responsible for any threats it may pose to the safety of the Venezuelan people," Trump said.

Observing that the Venezuelan people have suffered long enough under Maduro's disastrous dictatorship, said the US will work closely with the legitimately elected to facilitate the transition of Venezuela back to democracy and the rule of law, consistent with the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Meanwhile, the of the also recognised as the country's

"Our congratulations to @jguaido as of #Venezuela. You have all our recognition to launch the return of democracy to the country," OAS tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)