US sanctions against Iran's steel, mining sectors may impact Indian players there: TPCI

Fresh sanctions by the US against Iran's and sectors are expected to impact Indian manufacturers in the nation, TPCI said Friday.

US on Wednesday announced tougher-than-ever sanctions against Iran's and sectors, hours after said it would suspend some curbs under a denuclearisation deal rejected by

The restriction may impact those Indian manufacturers who are into steel, billets and bars for export purposes, in Iran, (TPCI) said in a statement.

"This fresh restriction will not impact immediately as the import of metals and other products from are not much. However, it will surely deter India's potential investor sentiment in and also impact the Indian manufacturers in who are into steel, billets and bars for export purposes," he added.

imports iron and steel, machinery, mechanical appliances, nuclear reactors, boilers, and electrical from

Total trade between India and Iran stood at USD 13.7 billion in 2017-18.

On Wednesday, Trump imposed fresh sanctions on Iran's iron, steel, aluminum and copper sectors, a move aimed at stopping from acquiring a nuclear weapon and intercontinental ballistic missiles and to counter its "malign influence" in the

