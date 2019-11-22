JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

If not for me, Hong Kong would've been obliterated in 14 mins, says Trump
Business Standard

US slaps punitive sanctions on Iran minister over internet censorship

We are sanctioning Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology for restricting internet access, said treasury secretary

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump speaks on Iran policy from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Photo: AP | PTI)
US President Donald Trump speaks on Iran policy from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Photo: AP | PTI)

The US Treasury slapped punitive sanctions on Iran's communications minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Friday after the Tehran regime blocked internet communications amid violent protests triggered by a petrol price hike.

"We are sanctioning Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology for restricting internet access, including to popular messaging applications that help tens of millions of Iranians stay connected to each other and the outside world," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.
First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU