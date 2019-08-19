JUST IN
US tests medium-range cruise missile after nixing Cold War pact with Russia

The Pentagon said that the test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Representative image

The US Defense Department announced on Monday the test of a medium-range ground-launched cruise missile, just weeks after tearing up the Cold War-era pact with Russia eliminating such potentially nuclear-capable weapons.  

"The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight," the Pentagon said in a statement.  

"Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform the Department of Defense's development of future intermediate-range capabilities. 
First Published: Mon, August 19 2019. 22:30 IST

