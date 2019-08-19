US tests medium-range cruise missile after nixing Cold War pact with Russia

-
ALSO READ
India to start exporting missiles to South East Asian, Gulf countries
India risking US ire? Pentagon against any country buying S-400 from Russia
How US-Russia ties affect India
PM Modi gets Russia's highest state award for promoting bilateral ties
After IAF's strike on Balakot, Centre turns to Russia to boost ammo power
-
The US Defense Department announced on Monday the test of a medium-range ground-launched cruise missile, just weeks after tearing up the Cold War-era pact with Russia eliminating such potentially nuclear-capable weapons.
"The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight," the Pentagon said in a statement.
"Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform the Department of Defense's development of future intermediate-range capabilities.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU