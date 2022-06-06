Varanasi, Tirupati, Puri among top pilgrimage destinations in India: OYO

-
ALSO READ
Oyo IPO: Delhi HC rejects Zostel's petition for stake in firm
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch, the new SEBI chief?
IndiGo flight to Tirupati diverted to Bengaluru after technical snag
Oyo Hotels targets $9-billion valuation in IPO; may get Sebi nod soon
OYO plans IPO after September, may settle for lower valuation: Report
-
Varanasi, Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar and Shirdi have emerged as the top pilgrimage destinations, according to a report by travel tech firm OYO.
The report titled 'India's Treasure Trove of Cultural Travel 2022' said with over 3.5 times growth over the past year, Srinagar clocked the highest growth in bookings among cultural destinations in 2022.
Besides Srinagar, Pahalgam and Jammu in J&K also ranked among the top cultural destinations in India, the report released on Monday said.
As per OYO's booking data analysed between January to April 2022, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Bodhgaya, Shirdi and Jammu are among India's top five cultural destinations in order of ranking.
"Varanasi, seen by many as the spiritual hub, tops the chart as the most popular pilgrimage destination in India in 2022. This is followed by Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar and Shirdi. Besides this, OYO's Mid-Summer Vacation Index also highlights keen consumer interest in visiting Vaishno Devi this summer," it said.
As per the report, when it comes to heritage sites, Ajanta & Ellora caves in Aurangabad and Taj Mahal in Agra were tied for the top spot. Hampi, Khajuraho and Mahabalipuram round up the balance of the top five heritage sites.
"Cultural tourism has always been a huge contributor to India's tourism economy. With an increase in domestic travel across India, people are looking forward to exploring rich cultural destinations over the past few years," Shreerang Godbole, SVP - Product & Chief Service Officer - OYO, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU