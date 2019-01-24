Venezuela's Maduro says he's breaking off diplomatic ties with US

announced on Thursday he was breaking off diplomatic ties with the after recognised as the South American country's " "



"I've decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist of the United States," said Maduro to thousands of supporters in

"Get out! Leave Venezuela, here there's dignity, damn it," he said, giving the US delegation 72 hours to quit the country.

Guaido, the of the opposition-controlled legislature, caused a sensation on Wednesday when he told a crowd of tens of thousands of opposition supporters that he was declaring himself " "



Trump was the first foreign leader to react and threw his backing behind Guaido, describing the as "the only legitimate branch of duly elected by the Venezuelan people."Speaking from a balcony at the presidential palace in Caracas, Maduro accused the US of "attempting a coup d'etat." "The extremist policy of against is a very serious irresponsibility, it's a very serious folly," said Maduro.

"Trying to impose a government by extra-constitutional means, we cannot accept that." He called on Venezuela's state agencies to "close ranks" in favor of "democracy" and repeated his call for loyalty from the armed forces.

"To my command, maximum loyalty, maximum unity, maximum discipline so that we win this battle together!" said Maduro.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)