Very happy Abhindandan will return tomorrow, expected it under Geneva Conventions, says IAF

The Thursday said it is very happy that captured is returning home but dismissed suggestions that it was a goodwill gesture, insisting it was in line with the

"We are very happy Abhinandan will be freed tomorrow and look forward to his return," R G K Kapoor, of Air Staff, told a conference.

Varthaman's was shot and he bailed out after bringing down two Pakistani fighters during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning, he said. He has been in since then.

announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".

Asked if the IAF sees it as a goodwill move, he said, "We see it as a gesture in consonance with the "



He was addressing the media along with the representatives of the and the Navy, who both said the armed forces are on high alert and ready to meet any security challenge on land and sea.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

said it was up to the political leadership to decide when and how to release evidence of the Balakot strike's success.

He was responding to a question that there was some scepticism about whether IAF fighters had hit the intended targets.

said there is credible information and evidence that "we hit the intended targets" and it was premature to assess the casualties and damage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)