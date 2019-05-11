'Vested interests spreading rumours; stern action to be taken'

-
Police Saturday said some "vested interests" have been spreading rumours of people gathering at Amberpet here, where a law and order issue arose last Sunday, and warned that anyone trying to disturb the peace would be dealt with sternly as per law.
"Some people with vested interests have been spreading rumours and fake news in social media about gathering people at Amberpet," the Commissioner of Police said in a release.
"Nounlawfulgathering shall be allowed at Amberpet, particularly in and around the areawhere there was a law and order situation last Sunday," it said.
Anyone trying to disturb peace and tranquility would be dealt with severely as per the law, it said and requested the public to cooperate with them in maintaining peace.
