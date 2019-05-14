Veterans Kankan Shamsi, Raj Mohan post victories

: Veteran cueists and posted victories in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial Open snooker Championship 2019 here Tuesday.

Lucknow cueist Shamsi, 61, narrowly missed a yellow at 48, in what would have been the first 50 break, in his match against Ajees of Kerala.

He got past Gilbert by three frames to one while Raj Mohan outclassed Venkateswara Rao of 3-0.

Results: Shoaib (Q Ball) bt Sheik Sohail (Nellore) 3-0 (63-29, 89-61, 61-20); (UP) bt Ajees (Kerala) 3-1 (70-45, 75-17, 17-64, 63-16); Kamalakannan (Cue Zone) bt Jaswant Singh (SVS) 3-1 (14-59, 52-44, 10-67, 0-62); Abhinav (Buddys) bt (Nellore) 3-1 (16-61, 40-20, 27-51, 30-48).

Harish (TNBSA) bt Roshan (Cues & Yous) 3-0 (57-35, 78-19, 53-22); Sreedi Sainath (Cue Zone) bt (Towers Club) 3-0 (61-27, 55-21, 45-36); Yatheender Raj (YMCA) bt Sunthan Ibrahim (Impact) 3-1 (147-0, 23-56, 62-43, 56-19); Vinod Shanmugham (Cues & Yous) bt Ameen (Snooker Shot) 3-2 (61-32, 67-22m 29-50, 65-40, 62-28).

Srivatsan (TNBSA) bt (Snook City) 3-1 (65-28, 49-35, 55-59, 77-51); Sharath (Q Lounge) bt Saravanan (TNCA) 3-1 (47-35, 61-60, 35-56, 70-58); (Cues & Yous) bt Venkateswara Rao (SVS Club) 3-0 (62-21, 50-38, 61-37); M K Manoj (Gymkhana) bt Sikkander (Q Ball) 3-1 (72-14, 35-64, 49-13, 72-16.

