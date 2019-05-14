Veterans Kankan Shamsi, Raj Mohan post victories

: Veteran cueists Kankan Shamsi and Raj Mohan posted victories in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Open snooker Championship 2019 here Tuesday.
Lucknow cueist Shamsi, 61, narrowly missed a yellow at 48, in what would have been the first 50 break, in his match against Ajees Sam Gilbert of Kerala.
He got past Gilbert by three frames to one while Raj Mohan outclassed Venkateswara Rao of SVS Club 3-0.
Results: Shoaib (Q Ball) bt Sheik Sohail (Nellore) 3-0 (63-29, 89-61, 61-20); Kankan Shamsi (UP) bt Ajees Sam Gilbert (Kerala) 3-1 (70-45, 75-17, 17-64, 63-16); Kamalakannan (Cue Zone) bt Jaswant Singh (SVS) 3-1 (14-59, 52-44, 10-67, 0-62); Abhinav (Buddys) bt Akash Jain (Nellore) 3-1 (16-61, 40-20, 27-51, 30-48).
Harish (TNBSA) bt Roshan (Cues & Yous) 3-0 (57-35, 78-19, 53-22); Sreedi Sainath (Cue Zone) bt Manoj Dasarathan (Towers Club) 3-0 (61-27, 55-21, 45-36); Yatheender Raj (YMCA) bt Sunthan Ibrahim (Impact) 3-1 (147-0, 23-56, 62-43, 56-19); Vinod Shanmugham (Cues & Yous) bt Ameen (Snooker Shot) 3-2 (61-32, 67-22m 29-50, 65-40, 62-28).
Srivatsan (TNBSA) bt Vikram Venkat (Snook City) 3-1 (65-28, 49-35, 55-59, 77-51); Sharath (Q Lounge) bt Saravanan (TNCA) 3-1 (47-35, 61-60, 35-56, 70-58); Shoaib (Q Ball) bt Sheik Sohail (Nellore) 3-0 (63-29, 89-61-61-20); Raj Mohan (Cues & Yous) bt Venkateswara Rao (SVS Club) 3-0 (62-21, 50-38, 61-37); M K Manoj (Gymkhana) bt Sikkander (Q Ball) 3-1 (72-14, 35-64, 49-13, 72-16.
