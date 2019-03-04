VHP workers celebrate Maha Shivratri in Bengal

-
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Bengal unit workers Monday took part in the Maha Shivratri celebrations across the state to create awareness about construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, a senior VHP leader said.
"The aim of organising this programme was to create awareness among the masses about Ram Temple at Ayodhya. There has been huge response among the masses," claimed Sachindranath Singha, VHP state secretary.
VHP's youth wing, the Bajrang Dal and women wing, the Durga Vahini played a active part in organising processions and rallies were taken out in various parts of the state on the occasion, he said.
The VHP Bengal unit organised programmes at several parts of the state, named 'Jalabhishek' - "Ek lota pani Ram ke naam" (One mug of water in the name of Lord Ram) on the occasion.
The international joint general secretary of VHP, Surendra Jain, during his visit to the state last month had announced the programme.
The VHP has been demanding construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and had even demanded that the Central government should take the route of ordinance if needed for the construction.
The Trinamool Congress while reacting to VHP's programme alleged it was trying to create a "communal polarisation" in the state ahead of elections.
"All of us celebrate Shivratri. We have been doing it for a long time. We don't need lessons on it from VHP. Their main aim is to create communal polarisation in the state ahead of elections," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.
