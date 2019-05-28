Vice Adm Atul Jain to take charge of Eastern Naval Command on My 30

-
Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain will take charge of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Thursday, an official said Tuesday.
He will take charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC from Vice Adm Karambir Singh.
Vice Adm Singh will take over as the Chief of the Naval Staff after incumbent Navy Chief Sunil Lanba retires on May 30.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
