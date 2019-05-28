Air Chief visits Sarsawa IAF station to commemorate Ops Safed Sagar warriors

Air Marshal B S Dhanoa visited Station on Tuesday to commemorate the sacrifice of warriors who laid down their life during Sagar in the

The also took part in the 'Missing Man Formation' flypast in V5 helicopter to pay respect to the fallen air warriors, the said.

The timing of the flypast was synchronized with the wreath laying ceremony at the

Sagar was undertaken by the Air Force jointly to flush out infiltrators in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control.

On May 28, 1999, R Pundir, Flt Lt Muhilan, RK Sahu and PVNR Prasad laid down their lives in service of the nation while flying a mission during Ops Sagar.

Sharmila, the widow of R Pundir, Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, Air Commanding-in-Chief, and Lt Gen YK Joshi were also present at the event.

Nambiar had taken part in flying aircraft, while Lt Gen Joshi, as Commanding of 13 JAKRIF, led operations on Tololing to capture Point 5140.

