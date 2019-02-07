Vidarbha claim 2nd successive Ranji title, beat Saurashtra in final

Defending champions Vidarbha won the 85th title, beating Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash here Thursday.

Set a target of 206, Saurashtra folded for 127 in 58.4 overs, giving Vidarbha their second title triumph in the country's marquee first-class tournament.

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate was the star for Vidarbha, claiming six wickets in his 24 overs in the second innings. He had picked up 5/98 in the first innings.

Star batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a stellar role in India's maiden Test series triumph on the Australian soil last month, could not come good for Saurashtra and was dismissed cheaply in both the innings.

Brief Scores:



Vidarbha: 312 and 200



Saurashtra: 307 and 127 all out in 58.4 overs (Vishvaraj Jadeja 52, Aditya Sarwate (6/59).

