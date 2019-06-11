Villagers climb high-voltage tower in protest

Two groups of farmers climbed atop at different villages near here Tuesday, protesting against measurement of land for proposed erection of transmission towers by the Power Grid Corporation of (PGCI), police said.

A group of 10 villagers of Semmandampalayam climbed a tower in their village while a similar protest was held by around 20 others at nearby Chenniandavar Kovil as officials of the PGCI, who were accompanied by police, started the measurement work.

The protesters were persuaded to climb down and later arrested, they said.

Earlier, tension prevailed in the villages as the farmers gathered, protested against the officials taking up the work and demanded that they leave.

They have been objecting to installation of the power towers on their agricultural land saying it would affect their livelihood.

CPI(M) MP-elect P R Natarajan from condemned the arrest.

