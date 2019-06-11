Villagers climb high-voltage tower in protest

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid CMD I S Jha becomes CERC member
Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends interim dividend
Private power producers demand level playing field in allocation of transmission projects
Power Grid Corporation of India commissions transmission project Vindhyachal-V
Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends final dividend
-
Two groups of farmers climbed atop high tension electricity tower at different villages near here Tuesday, protesting against measurement of land for proposed erection of transmission towers by the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCI), police said.
A group of 10 villagers of Semmandampalayam climbed a tower in their village while a similar protest was held by around 20 others at nearby Chenniandavar Kovil as officials of the PGCI, who were accompanied by police, started the measurement work.
The protesters were persuaded to climb down and later arrested, they said.
Earlier, tension prevailed in the villages as the farmers gathered, protested against the officials taking up the work and demanded that they leave.
They have been objecting to installation of the power towers on their agricultural land saying it would affect their livelihood.
CPI(M) MP-elect P R Natarajan from Coimbatore condemned the arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU