Violence during Shah's roadshow unfortunate: Raut

Sanjay Wednesday slammed the West government over the attack on Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, describing the incident as "unfortunate" for the country's democracy.

Talking to reporters here, Raut, who is the Rajya Sabha MP, said there can be no restrictions on anyone to campaign anywhere the country.

"West Chief Minister did not want and in Did anyone stop Mamata from campaigning in " asked.

It is unfortunate that the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance, was desecrated, he said.

BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during Shah's roadshow. The BJP chief escaped unhurt, but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

Reacting to Sharad Pawar's remarks that a Modi-led minority government would not last long, like the in 1996, said there will be lot of speculations till May 23 (when the Lok Sabha results will be declared).

"I think the NDA will retain power. In the past, several minority coalition governments had completed their terms. This time, too, it would sail through," the Sena said.

Over the drought in the state, Raut said has started the relief work across 18 districts.

"We are helping in fodder camps, providing water tankers to the needy people. Even though Uddhav Thackeray is out of the country, he is taking daily briefings about the drought condition," he said.

