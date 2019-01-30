VK Singh replaces Shukla as new Madhya Pradesh DGP

-
Senior IPS officer VK Singh Wednesday became new Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh replacing incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla.
Singh, an IPS officer of 1984 batch, swapped his position as the Chairman of the MP Police Housing Corporation with Shukla (1983 batch), official sources said Wednesday.
Singh took charge Wednesday, hours after the new posting orders were issued on January 29 night.
Shukla had taken charge as state DGP on June 30, 2016, after his predecessor Surendra Singh retired from service.
Simultaneously, the state government has appointed IAS officer Aakash Tripathi of 1998 batch as the Divisional Commissioner of Indore.
Tripathi was posted as Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company Ltd. (MPWRPDCL) in Indore till recently, sources said, he assumed office this morning.
MPWRPDCL Chief General Manager Manoj Pushp will handle the charge till further orders.
