Want India to become sports-playing nation: Tendulkar

legend said Sunday that he wants to transform into a sport-playing nation from a sports-loving one.

"On number of occasions I have mentioned that is a sports-loving nation but not a sports-playing nation. That is why my aim is to transform into a sports-playing nation," he said, talking to reporters at a function in South Goa district.

When it comes to health, there is always scope for improvement, he said.

"I know we all like to feel fit. But the statistics, the numbers, do not say so. There is plenty of room for improvement. That is the message I want to give to everyone," he said.

He noted that when it comes to picking a career, the mindset is changing.

"Parents are open-minded now. You have so many celebrated chefs and professional dancers. India is slowly, slowly changing," he said.

"Today the choice is not just confined to whether you want to be a doctor or an engineer," said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)