Wanted Venezuelan opposition lawmaker flees to Colombia

An opposition lawmaker charged with for supporting last month's failed uprising in announced in a video Friday that he had fled to neighbouring

"I am out of the country, in Colombia, sheltered from a regime that is willing to imprison deputies," said Luis Florido, one of 10 lawmakers charged with for supporting a failed April 30 uprising against Nicolas Maduro's regime.

"Before leaving, I consulted with many friends, all of them told me: 'Luis, don't let yourself get caught, don't give a trophy to the regime that has kept you hungry for so long," Florido said in the video posted on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)