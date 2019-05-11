JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Jammu-Srinagar NH reopened after two days
Business Standard

Wanted Venezuelan opposition lawmaker flees to Colombia

AFP  |  Caracas 

An opposition lawmaker charged with treason for supporting last month's failed uprising in Venezuela announced in a video Friday that he had fled to neighbouring Colombia.

"I am out of the country, in Colombia, sheltered from a regime that is willing to imprison deputies," said Luis Florido, one of 10 lawmakers charged with treason for supporting a failed April 30 uprising against President Nicolas Maduro's regime.

"Before leaving, I consulted with many friends, all of them told me: 'Luis, don't let yourself get caught, don't give a trophy to the regime that has kept you hungry for so long," Florido said in the video posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 02:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU