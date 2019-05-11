Wanted Venezuelan opposition lawmaker flees to Colombia

-
An opposition lawmaker charged with treason for supporting last month's failed uprising in Venezuela announced in a video Friday that he had fled to neighbouring Colombia.
"I am out of the country, in Colombia, sheltered from a regime that is willing to imprison deputies," said Luis Florido, one of 10 lawmakers charged with treason for supporting a failed April 30 uprising against President Nicolas Maduro's regime.
"Before leaving, I consulted with many friends, all of them told me: 'Luis, don't let yourself get caught, don't give a trophy to the regime that has kept you hungry for so long," Florido said in the video posted on Twitter.
