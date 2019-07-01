Watchman trampled to death

A 54-year-old watchman of an estate bungalow was trampled to death by an elephant at Kurangumudi in Valparai in the district Monday, police said.

The man did not return home this morning after night duty. His family and other colleagues, who launched a search, found his body on the road near the bungalow, police said.

Police and forest department officials noticed traces of elephant movement and an investigation revealed that he was trampled to death, they added.

