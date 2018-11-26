Water management to play key role in India's economic growth: Kant

Water needs to be priced well as India's economic growth will be determined by how the country manages and recycles its water, Aayog said Monday.

Kant further stated that 30 per cent of urban and 70 per cent of rural water comes from groundwater, which is depleting rapidly.

"There is sheer shortage of water... Water needs to be priced well. If not, then people won't understand the value of water," Kant said while addressing a 'capacity building programme on management of water' here.

"India's economic growth will be determined by how we manage and recycle water," he added.

Noting that 75 per cent household don't have drinking water in their premises, Kant said, "India's water recycling capacity is only 30 per cent."



Stating that water is a state subject in India, which makes cooperation and ownership of crucial, Iyer said, "Building infrastructure for storage, transmission and treatment of water is important, along with encouraging behavioral change mechanisms."



He also pointed out that extracts more ground water than the US and put together.

"Water is almost free in People are willing to pay for good services including water, but there is unwillingness on part of state to charge for water usage," he said.

