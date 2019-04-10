WC selection round corner: Injured Rohit misses an IPL match for first time in 11 years

vice- Rohit Sharma's right leg muscle spasm, five days ahead of squad announcement, will keep the worried.

On Wednesday, Rohit missed an IPL game for the first time in last 11 seasons during which he had played for the now defunct Deccan Chargers and then his current team Mumbai Indians.

" had suffered yesterday during training. Rohit has recovered significantly in past 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, Mumbai Indians management has decided to rest Rohit for one match vs KXIP," MI said in a statement.

While it may just be a scare but any degree of to any WC squad member will keep everyone concerned.

"Rohit is fine but as a precautionary measure we have decided to give him as a rest," stand-in said.

With MI playing three games in the next eight days, the Indian team management will keep a tab on his management.

Rohit is the second most important batsman after Virat Kohli in the Indian team and and physio will keep a keen eye on his recovery.

It is expected that Farhart will be co-ordinating with MI on his management programme as it is the case with all centrally-contracted players in the league.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)