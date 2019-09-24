Week-long celebrations to mark Gandhi's 150th birth

The East Champaran district administration in Bihar will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a grand manner.

The week-long celebrations beginning Wednesday will conclude on Gandhi Jayanti, which is also the foundation day of the district.

Gandhi had brought this non-descript district into the spotlight by launching his first mass movement on the Indian soil from here a century ago.

The programmes would include special camps for bringing public services to the weakest sections of the society, drives aimed at spreading the message of cleanliness and environmental preservation, yoga and blood donation camps besides cultural activities based on the life and ideals of Gandhi.

The celebrations will begin with "development camps" to be held on September 25 at all Mahadalit localities in the district, Raman Kumar, district magistrate of East Champaran said.

"These camps will be aimed at disbursing benefits under various government schemes to the weakest and the poorest in accordance with Bapu's famous talisman," he said.

On September 26, 'nukkad natak' (street plays) by the Department of Information and Public Relations will be staged at various strategic locations in the district.

"The plays would be based on the Mahatma's philosophy, his thrust on eradication of social evils and the state government's 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan', that aims at tackling climate change through environmental conservation and afforestation," Kumar said.

The street plays will commence from September 26 and continue till October 2, he said.

"'Bapu Vandana' (songs in praise of Gandhi) will be conducted at various places in the district every evening from September 28 till October 1," he said.

Kumar said, two-day yoga camps will be simultaneously held at all the block headquarters from September 29. Cricket and badminton contests will also be held at places associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

'Prabhat Pheris' (processions taken out at dawn) on September 30 would aim at spreading public awareness about 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan', National Nutrition Mission and ban on polythene, gutkha and pan masala, Kumar said.

"Cleanliness drives will be carried out at government offices, schools, hospitals and aanganwadi centres. A blood donation camp will be held at the Red Cross building which will continue for the next two days," he said.

Workshops on Gandhi's philosophy and office management will be held at all the block headquarters on September 30, Kumar said.

Essay and painting competitions and an exhibition based on "development" will be held in Motihari town on October 1.

"Processions will be taken out at the historic Gandhi Maidan which will depict various events in Gandhi's life. A cultural programme will be held at another venue in the afternoon," he said.

On Gandhi Jayanti, Mahatma's statue will be garlanded and trees will be planted at the Gandhi Children's Park, Kumar said, adding that later in the day, a seminar on Gandhian thought will be held at the Gandhi Museum.

