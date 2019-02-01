Wickremesinghe proposes formation of national government in Sri Lanka

government today sought the consent of the of to form a 'national government', a move seen as a step to get a majority in the 225-member House.

of the House, Lakshman Kiriella handed over a proposal to form a to the Karu Jayasuriya's office.

Wickremesinghe was sacked by in October last year and strongman was appointed the The also removed the members of his Freedom Party (SLFP) from the

Sirisena was forced to reappoint Wickremesinghe as the after Rajapaksa failed to prove his majority twice in Parliament.

Since his reappointment in December last, the Wickremesinghe-led government has been functioning without the required majority of 113 in the 225-member House.

Sirisena's move to dissolve Parliament to hold a snap parliamentary polls on January 5 was turned down by the

"The proposal (to form a national government) was handed over this morning to the office of Karu Jayasuriya," Kiriella said.

The Wickremesinghe-led (UNP) is also in talks with the Sirisena-led to join the claiming that a number party members were willing to become part of it.

A would enable Wickremesinghe to appoint ministers from

"We have been talking to the members on the need to expand the government," said Minister Mano Ganesan.

The UNP, with 106 seats, had joined hands with the Sirisena's in 2015 to form a unity government.

The Rajapaksa-led opposition has been demanding holding of fresh elections ahead of its schedule in August 2020.

