Will consider BJP's request to shut off-shore casinos: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said his government "will consider" the state BJP unit's request to shut down the off-shore casinos operating here.
Six off-shore casinos are currently anchored in the Mandovi river in Panaji.
The state government in March this year granted six- month extension to them.
There has been a demand from a section of people to shift the vessels from the Mandovi river.
State BJP unit president Vinay Tendulkar on Tuesday submitted a letter to the government demanding that these off-shore casinos be shut.
"If people don't want onshore casinos, which function from five-star hotels, then they should also be closed along with the off-shore casinos," he said.
Sawant told reporters on Wednesday that he received the letter sent by Tendulkar.
"The government will definitely consider the representation and act accordingly," he said.
