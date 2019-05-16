Will reopen Sunil Joshi murder case if necessary: MP minister

Madhya Pradesh Law P C Sharma Thursday said that if necessary, the would reopen former RSS pracharak murder case, in which BJP candidate from was acquitted by the court.

Pragya Singh, along with seven others, were acquitted by a court in Dewas on February 1, 2017 in the murder case due to lack of concrete evidence against them. Joshi was shot dead on December 29, 2007 in Dewas Industrial Area police station limits.

When asked whether the decision of the lower court to acquit Pragya and others in the murder case will be challenged in the high court, Sharma said, "The matter has not been brought to my notice yet. I will see to it tomorrow or the day after when I reach "



"After studying it, if necessary, we will definitely reopen the case and also appeal against the (lower court) judgement," he said.

Sharma also condemned Pragya Singh's controversial statement made earlier in the day, in which she called that Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse a "patriot".

"The murder of by Godse is the first incident of terror in independent Since Pragya is associated with terrorism, she is approving it," Sharma said.

"She had also made a controversial statement about ATS chief Hemant Karkare, saying he had died in the terror attacks as she had cursed him," the added.

"I understand that the BJP, as per its well thought- out plan, makes people like Pragya give such statements to enrage the people for getting political benefits," he added.

