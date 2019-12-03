JUST IN
Wipro Consumer Care acquires South African personal care company Canway

The 'Oh So Heavenly' brand enjoys market leading position in multiple categories such as Bath & Shower, Hand Creams, Fragranced Body Sprays, and Kids Products, Wipro said

Press Trust of India  |  Bangaluru 

Canway markets brands 'Oh So Heavenly', 'Iwori' and 'IQ', Wipro Consumer Care said. (Source: Wipro Consumer Care)

Wipro Consumer Care on Tuesday announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Canway Corporation, a South African personal care company.

Canway markets brands 'Oh So Heavenly', 'Iwori' and 'IQ', Wipro Consumer Care said in a statement.

The 'Oh So Heavenly' brand enjoys market leading position in multiple categories such as Bath & Shower, Hand Creams, Fragranced Body Sprays, and Kids Products, Wipro said.

The company has its own manufacturing plant and R&D centre in Durban, the statement said.

This is our 12th acquisition in the last 16 years. It is an important milestone for us given our vision of being among the top 3 players in personal care in Asia and Africa", Wipro Consumer Care CEO, Vineet Agrawal, said.
First Published: Tue, December 03 2019. 17:15 IST

