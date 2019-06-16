Woman, daughter commit suicide in UP

A woman and her daughter allegedly committed suicide after consuming in village here on Sunday, police said.

Gyatri devi (42) and her daughter (16) consumed a poisonous substance at their house. They were rushed to a hospital in serious condition, they said.

Both of them died during treatment and their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the reason behind them taking the extreme step.

