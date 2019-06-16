JUST IN
Woman, daughter commit suicide in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Sant Kabirnagar (UP) 

A woman and her daughter allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison in Mahuli village here on Sunday, police said.

Gyatri devi (42) and her daughter Khusboo (16) consumed a poisonous substance at their house. They were rushed to a hospital in serious condition, they said.

Both of them died during treatment and their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the reason behind them taking the extreme step.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 14:30 IST

