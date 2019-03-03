Woman doc's body found in hospital room under mysterious circumstances

The body of a 28-year-old woman doctor was found inside a room of Hospital in west Delhi's area early Sunday morning, police said.

On being informed about the body at 5.50 am, police officials went to the spot and found it inside the doctor's cabin of the Neurology ICU in the first floor of the building, of Police (west) said.

A syringe was found lying on the floor near the body of who worked in the neurology department. The door was locked from inside and was forcibly opened by guards early morning, the said.

Investigations revealed that the syringe was jabbed on the left arm. Her bag and mobile phone was also found near the body, the DCP said, adding Munjal was married to Dr of in Shadara.

In the CCTV camera of the hospital, Munjal was seen working till 12.15 am after which she entered the doctor's cabin at 12.18 am. The cabin door was knocked upon by someone at 4.30 am and later broke open by guards at 5.15 am, the said.

Munjal's parents and the have been informed about the incident and further investigation was underway, she said.

