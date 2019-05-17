Woman killed by husband over family dispute

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over a family dispute in Pukhta area of Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Friday.

was strangled to death by her husband Abdul Kalam, 40, on Thursday in Bunta village of the district, they said.

Victim's father in his complaint to the police has alleged that Kalam, along with his family members, killed his daughter over a family dispute, Station House Officer, Pukhta police station, said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the case is being investigated.

Police are trying to nab the victim's husband who is absconding, Kumar said.

