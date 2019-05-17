Woman killed by husband over family dispute

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over a family dispute in Garhi Pukhta area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Friday.
Sonam was strangled to death by her husband Abdul Kalam, 40, on Thursday in Bunta village of the district, they said.
Victim's father Ali Hasan in his complaint to the police has alleged that Kalam, along with his family members, killed his daughter over a family dispute, Station House Officer, Garhi Pukhta police station, Vijay Kumar said.
He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the case is being investigated.
Police are trying to nab the victim's husband who is absconding, Kumar said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
