Woman naxal gunned down in Chhattisgarh

A woman naxal was gunned down Friday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The gun-battle took place at around 4 pm in the forests under station area when a team of the (DRG) was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation, (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told

The DRG is a locally raised force vested with the task to tackle Maoists.

When the patrolling team was advancing through forests between Tulsi and Mundial villages, located around 450km away from the state capital Raipur, a small group of ultras opened fire on them, triggering the gunfight, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the naxals fled from the spot, the said.

Later, during a search of the area, the body of a female naxal along with a 12 bore firearm and its live cartridges were recovered, Sundarraj said.

Improvised (IEDs), naxal literature, medicines, items of daily use and other Maoist-related materials were also seized from the spot, he added.

