ITAT Kolkata Zone celebrates its 78th Foundation Day

The 78th foundation day of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) was celebrated with enthusiasm at its Kolkata office on Friday.
Speaking at the function held to mark the occasion, P M Jagtap, the vice-president of Kolkata zone of ITAT, said that its four benches were functioning regularly in the city and the pendency of appeals with its Kolkata bench has come down from 7215 appeals in October, 2015 to 3881 in December, 2018.
He said that the city's e-court bench of ITAT is ready to start hearing the cases of Guwahati, Patna and Ranchi benches through video conferencing.
"This will tremendously help expedite justice delivery," Jagtap said.
The principal chief commissioner of Income Tax (West Bengal and Sikkim) Seema Khurana Patra was the chief guest at the programme.
She applauded the contribution of ITAT.
ITAT, a quasi judicial institution was set up on January 25, 1941.
