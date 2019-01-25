ITAT Kolkata Zone celebrates its 78th Foundation Day

The 78th of the (ITAT) was celebrated with enthusiasm at its office on Friday.

Speaking at the function held to mark the occasion, P M Jagtap, the of zone of ITAT, said that its four benches were functioning regularly in the city and the pendency of appeals with its bench has come down from 7215 appeals in October, 2015 to 3881 in December, 2018.

He said that the city's bench of ITAT is ready to start hearing the cases of Guwahati, and benches through

"This will tremendously help expedite justice delivery," Jagtap said.

The of Income Tax (West Bengal and Sikkim) Seema Khurana Patra was the chief guest at the programme.

She applauded the contribution of ITAT.

ITAT, a quasi judicial institution was set up on January 25, 1941.

