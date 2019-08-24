JUST IN
Arun Jaitley: A personal tribute
Business Standard

Working under Jaitley was great learning experience: Ex-finance secy Lavasa

Condoling the demise of the former Union minister, Lavasa said Jaitley was an "affable minister, extremely sharp, sensible and sagacious"

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: In this Jan 13, 2019 file photo, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely leaves after visit Hunar Haat Exhibition in New Delhi.
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who served as a finance secretary under former finance minister Arun Jaitley, on Saturday said working with him was a great learning experience.

Condoling the demise of the former Union minister, he said Jaitley was an "affable minister, extremely sharp, sensible and sagacious".

"Working with him as FS was a great learning experience. He was patient, pragmatic, positive, knowledgeable & a great raconteur. Rest In Peace;the deficit is unbridgeable Sir," Lavasa tweeted.

He said it was a privilege to be a part of his team and be his finance secretary.

"His leadership was never imposing as he led with his wit and charm. God bless his soul and may his legacy live on," the election commissioner wrote in his tweet.

Jaitley, 66, died at AIIMS here on Saturday morning after being admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.
First Published: Sat, August 24 2019. 16:35 IST

