World Cup winner Buffon to leave PSG: club

-
ALSO READ
France keeper Areola pens contract extension with PSG
Troubled PSG throw away lead again to lose at Montpellier
Man United make Champions League history at PSG's expense
'Humble' PSG keeping cool heads after making Champions League last 16
PSG's Neymar charged for rant after Champions League loss
-
Gianluigi Buffon will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after it was agreed to not renew the former Italy captain's contract, the French champions announced on Wednesday.
"Following joint discussions, Paris Saint-Germain and Gianluigi Buffon have agreed to not renew the legendary goalkeeper's contract which expires on 30 June 2019," PSG said in a statement.
The 41-year-old goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2006 and is Italy's most-capped player, joined PSG last summer after ending a trophy-packed 17-year career at Italian giants Juventus.
He played 25 matches in all competitions for PSG last season, winning the Ligue 1 title.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU