JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Asif thanks family for World Cup chance after daughter's death

Monsoon likely to be delayed by week, to make onset over Kerala on June 8: IMD
Business Standard

World Cup winner Buffon to leave PSG: club

AFP  |  Paris 

Gianluigi Buffon will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after it was agreed to not renew the former Italy captain's contract, the French champions announced on Wednesday.

"Following joint discussions, Paris Saint-Germain and Gianluigi Buffon have agreed to not renew the legendary goalkeeper's contract which expires on 30 June 2019," PSG said in a statement.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2006 and is Italy's most-capped player, joined PSG last summer after ending a trophy-packed 17-year career at Italian giants Juventus.

He played 25 matches in all competitions for PSG last season, winning the Ligue 1 title.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU