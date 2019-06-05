World Cup winner Buffon to leave PSG: club

will leave this summer after it was agreed to not renew the former captain's contract, the French champions announced on Wednesday.

"Following joint discussions, and have agreed to not renew the legendary goalkeeper's contract which expires on 30 June 2019," PSG said in a statement.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper, who won in 2006 and is Italy's most-capped player, joined PSG last summer after ending a trophy-packed 17-year career at Italian giants Juventus.

He played 25 matches in all competitions for PSG last season, winning the title.

