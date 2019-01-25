Zimbabwe's violent crackdown continues with reports of rapes

-
Reports of a violent crackdown continue in Zimbabwe as rights groups and others accuse security forces of raping women during house-to-house searches.
Zimbabweans say abuses have not calmed since President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday denounced the violence as "unacceptable." The unrest began last week as people protested a steep increase in fuel prices.
The army asserts that uniformed perpetrators of abuses are "bogus elements" out to tarnish its image.
Fearful residents in poor and working-class suburbs are locking themselves in at night.
Human Rights Watch says it has received "very disturbing reports of a number of cases of women allegedly raped by members of security forces." Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba says she has not received any reports of rape.
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says arrests of suspected protesters continue.
