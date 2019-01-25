Zimbabwe's violent crackdown continues with reports of rapes

Reports of a violent crackdown continue in as rights groups and others accuse security forces of raping women during house-to-house searches.

Zimbabweans say abuses have not calmed since on Tuesday denounced the violence as "unacceptable." The unrest began last week as people protested a steep increase in fuel prices.

The asserts that uniformed perpetrators of abuses are "bogus elements" out to tarnish its image.

Fearful residents in poor and working-class suburbs are locking themselves in at night.

says it has received "very disturbing reports of a number of cases of women allegedly raped by members of security forces." Charity Charamba says she has not received any reports of rape.

Lawyers for Human Rights says arrests of suspected protesters continue.

