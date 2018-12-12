Zydus Wellness rises over 4% as CCI clears deal with Heinz India

Shares of surged over 4 per cent Wednesday as the approved Zydus Cadila's deal to acquire Heinz India's consumer wellness business.

The stock gained 4.36 per cent in early trade to Rs 1,360.9. At noon, the scrip was trading at Rs 1,359, up 4.22 per cent from the previous close.

On NSE, the stock increased 4.45 per cent to touch a high of Rs 1,363.9.

jointly with signed definitive pacts to acquire for Rs 4,595 crore that includes net working capital of Rs 40 crore, cash worth Rs 15 crore and assumes no debt.

The (CCI) in a tweet Tuesday said it "approves acquisition of businesses of Heinz related to four brands namely Glucon-D, Nycil, Sampriti Ghee and Complan by Zydus/Cadila".

is a subsidiary of the US-based holds majority stake in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)