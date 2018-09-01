Apple self-driving car in accident - California DMV filing

(Reuters) - An Apple Inc
The accident happened last week when the test vehicle, a Lexus SUV, was rear-ended by a 2016 Nissan Leaf, according to the filing on the DMV website.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
Apple has kept tight wraps on its ambitions for self-driving cars, declining to publicly acknowledge them until it wrote a letter to U.S. transportation regulators in late 2016 urging them not to restrict testing of the vehicles.
Last year, Apple secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Richard Chang)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
