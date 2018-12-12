Bonds rally after appointment of new RBI governor, rupee falls

(Reuters) - Indian bonds rallied on Wednesday following the appointment of as the new governor, but the weakened slightly on the back of sharp gains in global

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 8 basis points to 7.45 percent. The partially convertible was trading at 72.03 per dollar versus its previous close of 71.84 after initially dropping as low as 72.20 at the open.

Das, an ex-finance ministry official, took charge of the on Tuesday, in a swift appointment expected to ease a dispute with the government as it pushes for looser credit rules ahead of a

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

