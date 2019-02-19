Brent oil eases from 2019 highs as markets await trade talks outcome

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - oil prices eased away from 2019 highs on Tuesday on caution that economic growth may dent fuel demand this year, although supply cuts led by producer cartel OPEC still meant markets were relatively tight.

International oil futures were at $66.08 per barrel at 0220 GMT, down 42 cents, or 0.6 percent from their last close, but still not far off the 2019 high of $66.83 a barrel hit in the previous session.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.71 per barrel. While that was up 12 cents from their last settlement, it was below the $56.33 2019 high from the previous day.

Traders said the slight downward correction was driven by concerns about the health of the global economy this year.

of America Merrill Lynch said in a note that the Sino-American trade dispute was hurting economic growth globally.

"Addressing global trade tensions is key for improving the economic outlook," it said in a note.

China's vice premier and chief trade negotiator, Liu He, and U.S. Trade lead a round of trade talks this week in

Considering the economic outlook and supply and demand balances, the said it expects Brent prices to average between $50 and $70 per barrel, "anchored around $60."

Despite some caution around trade, global remain relatively tight because of supply cuts led by the dominated Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC), with top crude exporter cutting the most.

Saudi seaborne crude exports fell in the first half of February, with departures standing at 6.204 million barrels per day (bpd), a 1.341 million bpd decline on the previous month and 0.91 million bpd decline on the year, data intelligence firm said.

Further providing with support are U.S. sanctions against exporters and

is a major crude supplier to U.S. refineries while is a key exporter to major demand centres in Asia, especially and

