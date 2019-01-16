JUST IN
Business Standard

China approves new airport worth $4.7 billion in Hubei province

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner approved on Wednesday a new airport worth 32.06 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) in central China's Hubei province.

The airport, where the Chinese cargo airline SF Airlines will have a base, is expected to accommodate 1.5 million passengers by 2030, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

($1 = 6.7779 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 09:50 IST

