China approves new airport worth $4.7 billion in Hubei province

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner approved on Wednesday a new airport worth 32.06 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) in central China's Hubei province.
The airport, where the Chinese cargo airline SF Airlines will have a base, is expected to accommodate 1.5 million passengers by 2030, the National Development and Reform Commission said.
($1 = 6.7779 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
