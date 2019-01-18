Chinese drone maker DJI expects $150 million loss due to corruption - report

(Reuters) - The world's largest maker of consumer drones, China's SZ Co Ltd, expects losses of more than 1 billion yuan ($150 million) for 2018 due to internal corruption, the state-run Securities Journal said on Friday.

The newspaper cited an internal company report on corruption, which said that more than 40 people at privately-held had been investigated. did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report.

Several Chinese companies have recently launched initiatives to stamp out corruption and earlier this month, Beijing-based said it had dismissed more than 80 employees in 2018 over corruption.

DJI's human resources department was quoted by the newspaper as saying it employed 12,000 people at the end of 2018 and expects to grow to 14,000 by the end of the year.

($1 = 6.7730 Chinese yuan renminbi)

