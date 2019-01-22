(Reuters) - British budget said on Tuesday that drone disruption at London's in December had cost it millions of pounds in lost operating revenue and additional costs.

The had a 5 million pound ($6.44 million) revenue impact and 10 million pounds in extra costs after a mystery saboteur wrought 36 hours of at London's second biggest airport, affecting 82,000 customers and cancelling over 400 of its flights.

"There has been be a one-off cost impact from this incident, but underlying cost progress is in line with expectations," said.

The said that booking levels for 2019 were encouraging, despite uncertainty around Brexit, and that it expected full-year headline profit before tax to come in broadly in line with current market expectations.

"Second half bookings continue to be ahead of last year," Lundgren said.

($1 = 0.7769 pounds)

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)