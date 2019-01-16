France seeks Renault board meeting to replace CEO Ghosn - sources

-
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
Renault is set to convene a meeting of its nominations committee, followed by a full board session on Sunday Jan. 20, according to three people briefed on the process.
France, Renault's biggest shareholder, had until now supported its decision to keep Ghosn in office while he awaits trial in Japan for alleged misconduct at Nissan <7201.T>, the French carmaker's alliance partner he also chaired.
The move follows a decision by the Tokyo District Court earlier on Tuesday to deny Ghosn's request for release on bail.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Jan Harvey)
